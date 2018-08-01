REP international celebrates 111 years

REP international celebrated its 111th anniversary with its customers, partners and suppliers at its head offices in Corbas on the outskirts of Lyon.

The group operates a fleet of over 12,000 machines installed in more than 1,000 customer plants in 77 countries.

Over 275 guests attended the event where technical conferences were delivered throughout the day to showcase its technologies, including the operation of the injection moulding presses and the process and equipment optimisation for dual-compound injection processes.

The 111th anniversary was also meant to introduce the "Area 111", a new showroom dedicated to injection moulding demonstrations and the presentation of existing and new technologies.

Inside the showroom area, there was also a space dedicated to REP Net 4.0, a software program of REP Pack 4.0 designed to link presses to a data centralisation terminal. This software program checks the process quality in real time, centralises the mould settings and allows retracing the production schedule.