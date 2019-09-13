Replacing plastic with other materials isn’t always the best solution, says MP

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has called for the government to focus on reducing all single use packaging, not just plastic, in its latest report on Plastic food and drink packaging.

Focusing specifically on food and drink packaging, the Committee has recommended that the Government should conduct a review of reusable and refillable packaging systems to determine what works and where Government intervention might be appropriate.

The Committee also supported Government proposals to improve the recycling rate with extended producer responsibility, a Deposit Return Scheme and consistency in recycling collections.

The Committee has called for a modulated plastic packaging tax, with lower fees for higher levels of recycled content. Furthermore, imported, filled packaging should not be exempt from the tax as this could damage UK manufacturing.

"We all know that plastic pollution of our rivers and seas is a huge problem. However, replacing plastic with other materials isn’t always the best solution, as all materials have an environmental impact,” said Neil Parish MP, the Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

"My Committee is also concerned that compostable plastics have been introduced without the right infrastructure or consumer understanding about how to dispose of them. Fundamentally, substitution is not the answer, and we need to look at ways to cut down on single use packaging."

He adds: "Currently, packaging labelling can be confusing, unclear, or even misleading. Ensuring that all local authorities collect the same plastics for recycling will make it easier for packaging to be labelled, so consumers know whether that packaging is recyclable or not."