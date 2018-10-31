Repsol and Saica sign new agreement to improve LDPE film circularity

Repsol and Saica Natur have signed a new agreement to maximise the use of low density polyethylene film (LDPE) waste and take a new step in the transition towards a circular economy.

The project aims to achieve new polyolefins that incorporate post-consumer recycled material and ensure quality consistency for more demanding applications, from the technical point of view where recycling has hardly penetrated yet.

Repsol says this agreement falls under its Reciclex project, promoting the circular economy of its materials.

"In an environment increasingly oriented to the circularity of resources, film waste recovery is a challenge and a business opportunity alike," said Roberto Gómez, Circular Economy Manager at Repsol’s Chemicals Division.

"The objective of this agreement is to offer new materials that meet the demanding requirements of the Film Market, combining the know-how of both companies in waste management, plastic recycling and development of new polyolefin applications”.

This agreement is also framed under the “Pact for a Circular Economy” signed by Repsol and Saica in October 2017.