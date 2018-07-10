Repsol awarded best European polypropylene producer 2018

Repsol has been awarded the ‘PP Best Polymer Producer Award for Europe 2018’.

This award is the result of an online survey carried out by the European Plastic Converters association (EuPC) among polymers customers across Europe to rate their supplier’s performance.

Having been selected as the “HDPE Best Polymer Producer for Europe” in 2017 and 2016, and bestowed with the overarching award on innovation covering all polymer types in 2016, it is the third consecutive year that Repsol has received a similar award.

The company says it is a great satisfaction that its clients recognise the evolution they are carrying out to place the client in the centre of all their decisions.