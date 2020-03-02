Repsol certifies all its petrochemical complexes for the production of circular polyolefins

In line with its sustainability objectives and the commitment of its chemical business to the circular economy, Repsol has certified all its complexes for the production of polyolefins and other petrochemical products as circular.

By certifying its Tarragona and Sines sites, Repsol has become the first petrochemical company to certify all its complexes for the production of circular polyolefins.

José Luis Bernal, Executive Director at Repsol Quimica, said: “Our commitment to the circularity of our materials began long ago in 2015 when we began to experimentally feed oil from chemical recycling of plastic waste, becoming the first company to do it on an industrial scale.”

“This new milestone reaffirms our leadership and commitment to circular polyolefins, a commitment that we already made public last October when we obtained the ISCC PLUS certification in our Puertollane complex and that allowed us to offer our customers in Europe the first tonnes of circular polyethylene and polypropylene.”