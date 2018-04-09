Repsol committed to the circular economy of plastics

Repsol is carrying out multiple projects to improve its products’ end of life management.

After Repsol’s adherence to the “Pact for a Circular Economy” in October 2017, promoted by the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Food and the Environment and the Spanish Ministry of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness, the company's chemical business has signed up to a voluntary commitment to increase the circularity and efficiency of resources.

This "Plastics 2030 Voluntary Commitment” published by PlasticsEurope follows the European Commission’s announcement on its Plastics Strategy initiative, last January.

Repsol’s current projects to increase the circularity and efficiency of plastic materials include, ‘Reciclex’, which focuses on the commercialisation of polyolefins, ‘Zero’, focusing on the chemical recycling of plastic waste streams and ‘BIO’, biodegradable fossil-based polyolefins, designed to solve specific recycling difficulties for certain applications.

Repsol also supports “Operation Clean Sweep” (OCS), an international programme developed to prevent pellet loss from entering the environment and to help eliminate the loss of plastic material granules in its industrial centres, warehouses or during transport.