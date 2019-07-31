Repsol enables the incorporation of plastic recycling via a new polypropylene grade

Repsol has launched a new polypropylene (PP) grade, Repsol 25RXPP086Y1E for nonwoven fabric, developed together with its customer DNT Nonwoven Fabrics.

This new grade incorporates 25 per cent of post-industrial recycled material.

The new recycled material offers consistency of both characteristics and quality of the raw material.

This consistency offers stability for the transformation process in the spunbond lines, which makes it suitable for applications in the fibre sector, in which DNT operates.

Additionally, the company is evaluating options to incorporate post-consumer recycled material, as well as new alternative applications in the PP sheet and strip sectors.

The company says this milestone fulfills a new achievement within Repsol's circular economy strategy towards a more sustainable nonwoven fabric.

Repsol says this project continues to drive the change towards the circular economy, in line with its commitment to the European Commission's "Circular Plastics Alliance" (CPA) to increase the total volume of recycled plastic in the Community market to 10 million metric tons in 2025.