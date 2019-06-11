Repsol joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

Repsol has joined Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, as a new member.

The energy company joins the four founding members INEOS Styrolution, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

SCS is now well established with producers of styrene monomer as well as styrenic polymers and has considerably widened the geographic scope of its membership to the Iberian Peninsula.

SCS has advanced rapidly since its foundation participating in the European Commission‘s Circular Plastics Alliance and delivering promising results from the depolymerisation of various post-consumer polystyrene waste samples in a project with Agilyx.

The organisation says engaging with the entire value chain and broadening its membership remains a priority for the organisation.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, said: “SCS is delighted to welcome Repsol as a new member. Since our incorporation in December 2018, SCS has been driving the commitment shared throughout our industry to deliver the unique recycling potential of styrenics to the circular economy, even for food contact applications. To be joined by a major industry player such as Repsol is a testament to the work we are doing and will greatly strengthen our progress.”

Antonio Portela, Intermediates Director within the Chemical Business in Repsol, added: “At Repsol, we are fully committed to Circular Economy along the entire value chain. We join SCS because we believe that, due to polystyrene's intrinsic properties, styrenics are perfectly suited to fully close the loop, allowing full recyclability. The work of SCS is instrumental in delivering on this potential and our SCS membership is a natural progression of Repsol's circularity strategy.”