Repsol markets new range of polyolefins

Repsol has carried out the industrial production of its Repsol 50RX2805 grade for the manufacturing of bundle shrink film, putting on the market its first material resulting from its Reciclex Project.

The material's formulation consists of a low density polyethylene (LDPE) compound into which a 50 per cent post-consumer plastic waste is incorporated.

This grade is the first derived from its Reciclex Project to become part of Repsol's new polyolefins portfolio incorporating a percentage of post-consumer plastic waste.

Repsol 50RX2805, can be used in bundle shrink films as secondary packaging for transport packs of cans, bottles, bricks or cardboard boxes, allowing the converter to incorporate between 25- 30 per cent post-consumer recycled content in the formulation of the final film, without altering its mechanical properties.