Repsol moves into 3D printing sector

Repsol has acquired 17 per cent of the Spanish company Recreus through its strategic investment fund.

Recreus produces and markets flexible and rigid thermoplastic filaments for 3D printing and is known for its flexible filament brand, Filaflex.

Repsol says with the collaboration, Recreus will accelerate its R&D, to strengthen its position in the market and boost its medium and long-term expansion plan.

Repsol is also developing modified polymers to be used as raw material in the different 3D printing technologies as part of its innovation and technology programs.

Recreus is currently working with companies in advanced orthopedics and textiles to develop materials and printing processes specific to their markets.

Repsol's Corporate Venturing investment fund, endowed with €85 million (approx £73 million) for the 2016-2020 period, aims to capture technological innovation, already close to its commercial deployment, that can be tested quickly to assess its potential.