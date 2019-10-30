Repsol reaches agreement with Engineers & Constructors International and Simon Carves Engineering

Repsol has signed a collaboration agreement to license ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), ethylene butyl acrylate (EBA) copolymer and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) production technology with American engineering company Engineers & Constructors International (ECI), depository of the high-pressure technology originally developed and licensed by Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) through its UK subsidiary, Simon Carves Engineering, Ltd.

Under this agreement, Repsol is the operational partner that provides product knowledge, applications and operating support such as training, technical services and operating procedures.

Repsol says this agreement represents a milestone in positioning its Chemicals Business as a technology licensor together with a partner of recognised international prestige and a benchmark for high-pressure technology in the petrochemical industry.

The company will also capitalise on the know-how developed over 40 years in both production and processing, as well as on the commercial knowledge of development of differentiated EVA/EBA copolymer and LDPE applications.

This agreement represents a differential lever to support the growth of the Chemicals Business within its strategic positioning in the EVA/EBA copolymer market.