Repsol reaches new milestone

Repsol has become the first polyolefins producer with the FSSC 22000 certification in all its industrial complexes, after obtaining this food safety certification at its polyolefins production centres in Puertollano and Sines (Portugal).

This milestone fulfils the commitment the company acquired with the value chain during the conference on "Food Safety in Packaging" held at its corporate headquarters in Madrid in early 2018.

× Expand Repsol

Repsol has implemented a robust and effective food safety management system that meets the requirements of regulators, the food industry and the final consumers.

The company believes this evidences Repsol's commitment to placing food safety as a top priority when developing its products to guarantee the supply of safe products for the end consumer.

Additionally, the company is developing the Naturep project going beyond legal requirements to seek the elimination from their polyolefins of any additive with migration limits, to safeguard safety for people and sustainability.

Rafael Jiménez, Polyolefins Business Unit director, said: "Repsol aims to become the leading polyolefins producer in Food Safety. With this project, Repsol aims to safeguard consumer health and, as well, help eliminate existing barriers to recycling in certain applications.”