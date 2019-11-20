Repsol unveils its extended range of healthcare polyolefins

Repsol has unveiled its extended range of Repsol Healthcare polyolefins for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices at Compamed 2019.

The company is incorporating new LDPE grades into its range thanks to the modifications made to its LDPE plant in Portugal, which now joins Repsol’s other pharma units in Tarragona and Puertollane.

The new LDPE grades offer processors a wide variety of alternatives designed to meet their needs as regards both melt flow index and density.

These new grades allow processors to manufacture novel containers, parts, and films using lamination, blown film extrusion, and injection.