Research shows UK manufacturing and industrial engineering is not prepared for home working

Figures released by Leesman have shown that UK manufacturing and industrial engineering is one of the least prepared industries to weather a mass home working strategy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Leesman has surveyed more than 700,000 employees worldwide, and of the 52,240 of those working in the manufacturing and engineering space within its index, 53 per cent have no home working experience, company with 52 per cent of overall respondents globally.

Of the employees across the industry that do work from home occasionally, 90 per cent typically do so for just one day a week or less, and only 0.5 per cent work from home for more than four days per week.

Tim Oldman, CEO of Leesman, said: “Home working will undoubtedly prove pivotal in limiting the impact of the coronavirus crisis, but the data suggests that many employers and employees across the manufacturing and engineering space will be out of their depth should British businesses be forced into lockdown.”

“Our advice is for organisations to quickly quantify where their main obstacles will be and seek support. We know how and why corporate offices impact employee sentiment but have significantly less understanding of even the short-term impact of dispersing teams to environment designed for living, not working.”

“Industries must brace themselves, but the manufacturing and engineering space must remain one of the most cautious.”