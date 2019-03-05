Retail and FMCG veteran Richard Mew joins Bakers Basco as new General Manager

Bakers Basco, the membership scheme set up by five of the UK’s leading plant bakers to provide and manage an industry wide bakery equipment solution, has appointed Richard Mew as the company’s new General Manager, to oversee the company’s operations and recovery efforts.

Over the last 20 years, Mew has worked in various roles across the retail and FMCG sector, bringing a wealth of experience in relationship building and business improvement.

Prior to joining Bakers Basco, Mew was consulting within the food manufacturing sector, carrying out stints including Sales and Marketing Director at UK Snacks, General Manager of Tesco Broadband, and six years in senior buying positions at Tesco.

Mew said: “I look forward to continuing the great work that Bakers Basco has undertaken in recent years, as well as looking beyond 2019 to ensure Bakers Basco evolves to meet the requirements of our shareholders, partners and the bakery industry as a whole.”

Mew takes over the role from Steve Millward, who has been General Manager at Bakers Basco for the last seven years.

Joe Street, Chairman of Bakers Basco, said: “We’re delighted to have such a strong leader like Richard, with his vast experience in retail and FMCG, to take the helm at Bakers Basco and lead us through our next phase of development.”

“At the same time, we would like to thank Steve for his contribution to the business, having been instrumental in building Bakers Basco’s public profile and raising awareness of the issues our bakery shareholders face every day.”