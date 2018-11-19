Bell Packaging complies with new government environmental legislation

Chancellor Philip Hammond, in the October budget announced the introduction of a tax on plastic packaging that uses less than 30 per cent recycled content.

The new Retran product supplied by Bell Packaging has a 70 per cent recycled content, used to produce Retran tubing, PET folding cartons, clampacks and formed inserts.

Retran is manufactured in the UK using Polymer that is made from rubbish, which is then collected, cleaned, chipped and processed into polymer granules that makes the core of the film used to make the material.

To ensure the surface of the film is suitable for direct food contact or pharmaceutical applications, a thin layer of virgin PET Polymer is applied to the surface which provides a good surface if the material is being printed.

The material is ideally suited to present giftware, confectionery, stationary and DIY products and for direct food applications the Retran is produced in a BRC accredited facility.

Bell Packaging Peter Lennie, Managing Director.

“Bell are delighted with the announcement from the Chancellor in last months’ budget. Everyone in the packaging industry is working very hard to provide more environmental solutions and it is vital that we work closely with the High Street and public to remove any plastic that does not have a recycled content and cannot be recycled,” said Peter Lennie, Managing Director.

“We have introduced this to the major retailers who are very excited about the product. UK Plastics companies are leading the world in recycling initiatives so rather than criticise and ban plastics let’s embrace the new technologies and educate the rest of the world on how to dispose of packaging responsibly, then recycle and re-use.”

Bell are working on new developments for Retran which includes increased recycled content and material identification so the public knows the product can be recycled, and local councils can identify the product through normal kerb collection channels.