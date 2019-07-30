Reusable packaging can provide six benefits beyond sustainability

A previous study from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation revealed that converting 20 per cent of all plastic packaging into reuse models represents a $10 billion (£8.2 billion) opportunity.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has released a new book, Reuse: Rethinking packaging, which showcases various reuse models.

Based on an assessment of more than 100 reuse models and interviews with experts, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has found six ways that these reuse models can bring significant benefits to both consumers and businesses, which includes cutting costs by making compact products.

Meeting individual needs through customisation, for example, Pepsi Spire, a soda dispensing solution, lets users mix and match flavours, choose their desired quantity, and personalise the packaging, is also mentioned.

Ellen MacArthur Foundation Four models to stop plastic packaging going to waste.

Sharing reusable packaging designs across brands and value chains achieves economies of scale for distribution and logistics. One example is the reusable universal bottle launched across all brands of Coca Cola Brazil.

Further points mentioned include building brand loyalty with deposit and reward schemes, improve customer experience with superior design and gather intelligence by using smart systems, such as RFID tags, sensors and GPS tracking to gain insight into business operations and consumer preferences.