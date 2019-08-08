Ricardo joins OPRL as first Sustainability Consultancy Member

International sustainability consultancy Ricardo has signed up to OPRL, to support its clients on sustainable packaging solutions more effectively.

Ricardo has been the labelling scheme’s compliance auditors for the last five years.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “Over the last two years we’ve been working to strengthen the end to end service members receive. We are clear that our remit is to run a lean and efficient, evidence-based labelling scheme, supported by world leading online tools such as PREP, our recyclability claims evaluation tool.”

“But we know many members want more detailed advice on their packaging and the sustainability commitments they have made.”

“By enabling world class consultancies, such as Ricardo, to offer these services, with full access to the same tools and evidence based as our members, we can deliver value for money in our operations while strengthening and deepening services to members.”

“Ricardo has provided the technical auditing and compliance services to OPRL’s members since 2014. We’re delighted that our history of close working with Ricardo has led to today’s announcement, at the head of what we hope becomes a long list of first class consultancies with access to OPRL resources.”

Jamie Pitcairn, Technical Director for Circular Economy and Sustainability at Ricardo, said: “I am very pleased that Ricardo has joined OPRL. Given our longstanding relationship, this was the obvious next step.”

“As the packaging market is on the cusp of substantial change, we are excited to be able to offer our world leading consultancy services to OPRL members building on our knowledge of the tools and latest packaging guidance.”