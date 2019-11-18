Richard Brown to step down as MD of RJG

Richard Brown will be stepping down as the Managing Director of RJG Technologies on the 31st December.

Brown has said that he believes now is the right time to pass on the baton as RJG want to reflect and adjust the direction of the business for the future.

In his time at the business, Brown led the company to be a PIA finalist six times, winning Best Business Initiative in 2014 and 2018.

He also won a Pharmaceutical and Packaging Award for Best Plastic Injection Moulding category in 2018 and 2019, the Training Consultancy award in 2018, the Finance Monthly CEO Award in 2018, and the SME Midlands Awards for Best Injection Moulding Support Specialist 2019.