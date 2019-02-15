Richard Hill becomes new president at BPF Pipes Group

Richard Hill of ACO Technologies has been appointed BPF Pipes Group President, taking over from retiring President Derek Muckle of Radius Systems.

The appointment has a two-year tenure, and began from January 2019.

Hill said: “It was back in 2012 when another member of the Pipes Group invited us to join, as our business had broadened into plastic water management products. I am therefore delighted to be taking over from Derek some seven years later, and I hope to continue his good work and keep up the Group’s momentum on raising standards by encouraging best practice and sensible guidance in the use of plastic pipe products.”

“We intend to champion our contribution to the sustainability agenda in the construction industry and share knowledge to help with training and installation, as well as maintain relationships with European trade bodies.”

Hill has been in the industry for around 30 years, the last 24 of them as managing director of ACO Technologies in the UK.

During these years ACO has grown substantially, won many awards for innovation and enterprise, and become a leading brand in the construction products market.

ACO has been prominent in helping to draft a variety of sustainable drainage best practice documents, and has been instrumental in ensuring that manufactured product is appropriately represented in all relevant professional guidelines.

Steve Richmond from Rehau has been appointed Vice-President of the BPF Pipes Group, also with a two-year tenure.