Richard Vieweg medal of honour awarded to Arburg Partner Eugen Hehl

On 11 February 2020, Arburg Partner Eugen Hehl received the Richard Vieweg medal of honour for lifetime achievement from the Association of German Engineers (VDI).

The honour was bestowed upon him at the annual VDI conference “Injection moulding 2020” in the German town of Baden-Baden.

Arburg Managing Partner Juliane Hehl accepted the highest accolade conferred by the VDI’s plastics technology division from Chairman Dipl.-Ing. Kurt Gebert on her father’s behalf.

Senior Partner Eugen Hehl has been responsible for transforming the company, now run by the third generation of the family.

He has now been awarded the Richard Vieweg medal of honour in recognition of his outstanding life’s work.

Dipl.-Ing. Kurt Gebert, Chairman of the VDI’s plastics technology division, said: “He has dedicated his life to advancing the development of injection moulding technology, while also promoting new technologies outside his industry. In allowing many of his employees to sit on the committees of the VDI plastics technology division, he enabled their expert knowledge to be incorporated into the technical and scientific collaborative work carried out by the VDI.”

Dr.-Ing. E. h. Herbert Kraibühler, the former Managing Director Technology & Engineering of Arburg, explained: “He has truly been a global ambassador for German mechanical engineering and has had a lasting impact on the industry. We all owe him a great debt of gratitude.”