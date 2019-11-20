RISE and Nynas launch joint project to convert Enviro’s oil into base oil products

RISE Research Institutes of Sweden and Swedish oil company Nynas AB are launching a joint research project aimed at developing a process for refining the oil that is recovered from end-of-life tyres using Enviro’s recycling method.

Through refining, the oil can be used for more than fuel, which both increases the value of the recovered oil and reduces the environmental impact.

Nearly a year ago, a research project led by RISE in collaboration with Enviro and Ragn-Sells showed that the oil extracted through Enviro’s pyrolysis technology from end-of-life tyres after reprocessing can be mixed in and used in fuel such as diesel, and this new project is being launched with the aim of further developing manufacturing processes where fractions of the pyrolysis oils are converted to base oil products such as lubricating oils and process oils.

Linda Sandström, Project Manager at RISE, said: “We hope and believe that this project will contribute to a sustainable tyre recovery that utilises the tyre’s valuable components while reducing fossil fuel consumption.”

Thomas Sörensson, CEO of Enviro, said: “We’re extracting about 500 kilograms of pyrolysis oils from one tonne of tyres by means of Enviro’s patented technology.”

“With a plant that processes 30,000 tonnes of tyres annually, that’s approximately 14,000 tonnes of oil per year available for the market. The financial potential is therefore substantial.”