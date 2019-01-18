Riverdale Global announces special effect liquid colours for packaging

Riverdale Global has announced a series of new special effect liquid colours which will enable manufacturers of packaging and consumer products to enhance shelf appeal and add value while using lower let-downs of colourants than with pellet masterbatch.

The speciality colours provide a diversity of effects, including pearlescent, metal effect, transparent and natural finishes.

The increased colouring efficiency of liquid colour is attributable to a higher pigment loading per round of colourant and enhanced dispersion as a result of the liquid carrier.

Charles B Irish, Vice President of Product Development at Riverdale Global, said: “The new special effect liquid colours meet the growing demand by packagers and consumer-product merchandisers for colours that reinforce brand identity, attract shopper, and increase consumer enjoyment. As liquids, these products have the added advantage of yielding the desired colour intensity at a lower addition level than with pellet masterbatch.”