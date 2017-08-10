Riverdale makes UV stabilisers liquid

Riverdale Global has liquefied its UV light stabilisers, improving product quality and reducing additive costs.

The firm’s +Shield light stabilisers are available in seven standard grades for use in injection moulding, blow moulding, and extrusion. Depending on grade, they are recommended for use with polyolefins, styrenics, PET, TPEs, and engineering thermoplastics. Four of the grades are FDA-approved, and two of these can also be used as UV absorbers in packaging applications.

Advantages of +Shield light stabilisers over pellet masterbatch result from the lower and more precise dosing made possible by liquid form and an improved rate of dispersion in the polymer.

Available for use with +Shield light stabilisers is the Riverdale Gravimetric Stand (RGS), in which a liquid-containing drum is mounted on a self-calibrating loss-in-weight scale that continually reports the weight of the contents to the controller as a means of ensuring that the target let-down ratio is maintained.

Charles B. Irish, Head of Development, said: “Use of Riverdale Global’s gravimetric metering system provides an additional level of precision, allowing for controlled conditions over the entire production run.”