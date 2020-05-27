RJG goes virtual with online training and services

RJG says the company has adjusted to the new norm of the post-COVID world and developed several virtual training and consulting services to continue serving clients from afar. These include online interactive training, free live webinars and personalised consultation services.

The company believes now more than ever it is vital to stay competitive in the injection moulding industry and to offer the highest quality products at the fastest speed to market and lowest cost.

RJG adapted to the quarantine by transitioning several of their training courses to an online setting, offering live, interactive sessions as well as self-guided labs. These courses are led by RJG’s industry experts, and most take place over several days for a few hours a day.

The online courses include Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Moulding, Fundamentals of Machine Performance and Injection Moulding Essentials in English and Spanish

RJG is also hosting free webinars to offer injection moulding tips and discuss the latest innovations. The goal is for each participant to walk away from these sessions with helpful tools to increase their overall efficiency and make an immediate impact on their processes.

The company is also offering virtual consultation services, where RJG develops custom consultation plans for each client, depending on their unique needs.