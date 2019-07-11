RJG releases new cavity pressure sensor

RJG has released its new 250lb six mm cavity pressure sensor, the smallest injection moulding pressure sensor of its kind.

The six-mm sensor is ideal for high cavitation moulds with small, tightly packed ejector pins, allowing users to measure cavity pressure in order to improve quality and reduce costs.

The six-mm sensor is a robust, indirect pressure sensor that works in conjunction with the eDart System to assist moulders in diagnosing processes and automatically sorting suspect parts.

The six-mm head is the smallest strain gauge sensor available, permitting the use in moulds that may have tight clusters of pins with limited room.

Mike Grolaeu, Project Manager at RJG, said: “Smaller sensors are becoming more popular as part complexity and cavitation increases. Our new sensor provides an alternative to the current Piezo technology that reduces cost while improving data reliability.”