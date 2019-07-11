RJG releases new cavity pressure sensor

by

RJG has released its new 250lb six mm cavity pressure sensor, the smallest injection moulding pressure sensor of its kind.

The six-mm sensor is ideal for high cavitation moulds with small, tightly packed ejector pins, allowing users to measure cavity pressure in order to improve quality and reduce costs.

The six-mm sensor is a robust, indirect pressure sensor that works in conjunction with the eDart System to assist moulders in diagnosing processes and automatically sorting suspect parts.

The six-mm head is the smallest strain gauge sensor available, permitting the use in moulds that may have tight clusters of pins with limited room.

Mike Grolaeu, Project Manager at RJG, said: “Smaller sensors are becoming more popular as part complexity and cavitation increases. Our new sensor provides an alternative to the current Piezo technology that reduces cost while improving data reliability.”

Tags

by

June issue

Blog Button - RHP
View more
BP&amp;R Subs