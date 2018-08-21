RJG Technologies awarded ACQ5 award

ACQ5 has presented RJG Technologies with the UK Niche Training Consultancy of the Year award.

The award recognises the quality of the company’s courses and apprenticeship training offered from its site in Peterborough and at its customers’ facilities.

The ACQ5 Global Awards honour teams, firms and professionals whose activities set the standard for their markets.

Companies and individuals representing every major market in the world became finalists for the awards, with the nominations chosen by ACQ5s readership.

This year the total number of nominations received stood at a record-breaking number of 98,621 and only nominees receiving an average four star rating or above achieved a short-list status.

Jake Robson, Group Editor of The ACQ5, said: “Our poll was not only designed to reflect actual performance in any particular area of expertise, it was also aimed to reflect direct market share based on a range of criteria. Voters were encouraged to base their decisions on addressing professionalism: experience, value for money and responsiveness in order for ACQ to derive a numerical rating from 1 – 5.”

Andy Nicholls, Training Manager at RJG, added: “This award is recognition of the way my team engages the trainees in the many training courses RJG offers to increase their skill levels. When it is voted on by the industry, it is a reflection on the professionalism of our trainers and how they pass on their industry knowledge to increase the skills in our sector. We are looking to build on this success in 2019 with an increased range of courses on offer.”