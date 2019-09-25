RJG Technologies awarded Best Injection Moulding Process Support Specialists 2019 - UK

RJG Technologies Ltd has been awarded the accolade as the Best Injection Moulding Process Support Specialists 2019 – UK.

The company was nominated in the SME News 2019 Midlands Enterprise Awards as a company that excelled in the field as an Injection Moulding Specialist.

The Midlands Enterprise Awards aims to recognise and reward the hardworking individuals and firms hailing from the Midlands region for their innovation and excellence in their business practice as well as their outstanding overall performance.

This award follows on from the team at RJG Technologies winning, for the second consecutive year, the Best UK Plastic Injection Moulding Consultancy in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Awards.

The company has also being shortlisted in the Plastic Industry Awards 2019 in the Best Technology Application of the Year category with the winner to be announced on the 26th September.

Natalie Farrell, Award Coordinator discusses the success of this year’s programme: “In a region which has become the most popular location, outside of London, for the emergence of new businesses to start-ups in recent years and attracting regional high record levels of foreign direct investment over the last decade, there is truly much to celebrate across the various trades and industries operating across the East and West Midlands. I am immeasurably proud of my winners and wish them the best of luck for the future.”