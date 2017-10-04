RJG Technologies shares best practice in The Parliamentary Review

RJG UK, based in Peterborough, has secured a place with innovative companies in the annual Parliamentary Review.

Set up by former minister David Curry in 2010, The Parliamentary Review’s September release is a fixture in the political calendar that looks back on the year in industry and Westminster.

The aim of the Review is to showcase best practice as a learning tool to the public and private sector, sent to over half a million leading policymakers.

Daniel Yossman, The Parliamentary Review’s Director, said: “RJG Technologies and other hardworking organisations from across the country have come together to make this year’s Review possible.

“Sharing knowledge and insight with both peers and government is essential work and I am delighted that this year’s Review will reach every corner of the British economy.

“It’s always a real joy to hear from policymakers who tell me that something they have read in the Review has had an effect on their thinking.

“It is my belief that innovation is contagious, if only it is given the platform to spread. It is the Review’s purpose to provide this platform and I am confident we are fulfilling it.”