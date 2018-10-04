RJG Technologies wins Best Business Initiative at the Plastics Industry Awards

RJG Technologies has won the Best Business Initiative at the Plastics Industry Awards, for the way their Executive Roadmap outlined the business initiatives to be employed to deliver growth for the business.

Outlined in the Roadmap, the company focussed on its strategy delivering new training courses, a recognised Polymer Apprenticeship and new products, initiatives the company believes has placed RJG in a strong position for growth in 2018.

Richard Brown, Managing Director of RJG Technologies was presented with the award by Brendan Cole at a gala dinner in London on 28th September.

× Expand RJG Technologies Jane Alexander Photography Plastics Awards 2018 Hilton Park Lane

Judges praised RJG for an outstanding entry and the way in which the initiative was delivered by the team at RJG.

“Receiving this award recognises the work that the team had undertaken in the past year restructuring the business to deliver ISO 9001:2015 and the ongoing development of the company since we became part of the RJG group,” said Richard Brown, Managing Director.

“It is recognition of the way the team have transformed the business into what it is today. I was very proud of their achievements as I collected the trophy. The journey will continue as we have more challenges to deliver in 2019.”