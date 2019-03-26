RJG Technologies wins Best UK Plastic Injection Moulding Consultancy

RJG Technologies has been named for the second consecutive year as the Best UK Plastic Injection Moulding Consultancy.

The company was nominated for the award, following a phase of voting on the GHP website, in the third annual Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Awards.

The criteria for meeting this award was extremely wide and involved being seen as an outstanding consultancy, which demonstrated innovation, a commitment to excellence whilst also creating innovation in the production process, which has a measurable effect on the market in which we operate.

GHP Magazine announced the winners of the Manufacturing and Packaging Awards 2019 on 21st March.

“It is great to receive this award for a second year and reinforces the accomplishment of our team here at RJG Technologies and represents the hard work and dedication the team provide to our clients on their projects and initiatives. We work with many blue chip clients in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging sector as well as with entrepreneurs developing a product for the sector,” said Anthony Goff, Consulting Manager.

“In the last 12 months we have supported a number of products from part development into industrialisation and mass manufacture.”

GHP Magazine commented: “As the medical packing market continues to rise, GHP wish to acknowledge and commemorate the perpetual hard work undertaken within this industry with our Manufacturing and Packaging Awards 2019. This award programme is the perfect platform to showcase the excellence in an industry usually side-lined for its’ behind the scenes contributions to global health care.”