RJG UK CEO wins award from Finance Monthly

Richard Brown, CEO of RJG Technologies, has won the CEO Award from Finance Monthly.

Brown has a background in product design and manufacturing and has managed several successful businesses over the years.

Starting his career as an apprentice toolmaker he went on to achieve a degree in Product Design and is a Chartered Engineer and Chartered Manager.

Brown took over G&A Technologies, prior to the acquisition by RJG, to improve the growth and development of the business and this year the company was awarded the Best Global Plastic Injection Moulding Consultancy UK.

× Expand Richard Brown, CEO of RJG Technologies

He is the chair of judges for Design Innovations in Plastic, the longest running student plastics design award in Europe and provides his expertise in judging other industry awards.

“Every year, the Finance Monthly CEO Awards celebrate the achievements of some of the most respected CEOs across a wide variety of sectors and industries globally,” said Finance Monthly’s press release.

“After months of careful research, Finance Monthly is excited to provide recognition to some of the most exceptional leaders in business today. Finance Monthly has identified ambitious and forward-thinking CEOs who have demonstrated strong leadership and contributed to both their industry and wider society.”