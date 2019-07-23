RKW commits to ERDE initiative voluntary commitment

RKW, a founding member of the ERDE initiative, has committed to collecting and recycling 65 per cent of all silage and stretch films sold on the German market by 2022.

RKW and other participating companies officially submitted the voluntary commitment on June 26, during the parliamentary evening of the Plastics Processing Industry.

ERDE will review the effectiveness of the voluntary commitment by May 1, 2023, and define further measures and objectives in cooperation with the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety.

Thomas Gröner, Director Corporate R&D and Sustainability at RKW Group, said: “As a value-based company, we have established sustainability as an integral part of our corporate policy and business mission. In order to advance our strategies and activities in the area, we are involved in various organisations, including the ERDE initiative.”

“It is of upmost importance to us that agricultural films which are no longer used are collected and recycled instead of remaining in the environment. This way, we live up to both our responsibility as a manufacturer and towards the environment. The voluntary commitment of the ERDE initiative is an important step towards further promoting the circular economy.”