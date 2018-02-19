RKW launches packaging design web app

RKW, producer of a leading self-venting plastic bag, will roll out ProVent BestDesign, the first online configurator for plastic packaging solutions.

The digital design tool for RKW ProVent allows customers to individually tailor their own packaging. BestDesign is the first digital solution in RKW’s portfolio of RKW ProVent services, first introduced in 2017.

When it comes to cost-effectiveness, sustainability and an eye-catching appearance, the best-selling RKW ProVent is a true all-rounder: as a polymer-based alternative to conventional paper packaging, it offers reliable protection for powdery goods in the building materials, food and chemical industries. In addition, its highly effective water barrier makes it possible to safely store moisture-sensitive products like cement, plaster and mortar outdoors. High print quality makes RKW ProVent an effective marketing tool.

× Expand RKW Provent design

Marko Schoke, Head of Sales Sack Packaging at RKW in Echte, said: “The tool is the next logical step in expanding our portfolio of services. In communications with our customers, the configurator offers us an additional way to quickly and easily convey the advantages of the RKW ProVent. BestDesign can be used to define, visualise and discuss the customer’s preferred design on-site. Furthermore, customers can use the configurator to try out ideas for new designs on their own at any time – before or after talks with our sales representatives, or in the course of their day-to-day business. The range of services for RKW ProVent was introduced in 2017 under the name RKW ProVent BestServices: divided into four main components, the services range from initial consulting, packaging design and plant configuration to optimizing filling processes.

The web application, which can be downloaded from the RKW website, is compatible with all standard browsers and allows users to create three-dimensional designs for the three RKW ProVent categories Classic, Advanced and Flex. To help them do so, the configurator offers not only finished templates, but also a broad range of functions, e.g. the option of uploading logos, inserting their own text and images, as well as defining the colours.