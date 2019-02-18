RKW North America announces $18.8 million investment

German film manufacturer RKW has announced it has invested $18.8 million into its production site in Franklin, Kentucky.

The investments will enable the expansion of the site to offer further products of RKW’s innovative portfolio on the North American market, as well as creating 30 new full-time jobs.

Kenneth Budlong, General Manager of RKW North America, said: “Not only will the investment allow RKW North America to tap into new markets, it will also create new opportunities and therefore strengthen the economy of the Franklin area.”

The RKW Group’s expansion plans for its North American site include the construction of a new 30,000 square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility and investments in new, state-of-the-art facility.