RKW receives P&G’s External Business Partner of the Year Award

RKW has won the Procter & Gamble External Business Partner of the Year Award for 2018 in the Baby Care category.

Serving both the Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene categories, RKW is a global supplier to P&G, and with the award, P&G acknowledges that RKW’s partnership is important tot eh growth of its business.

Harald Biederbick, RKW CEO, said: “Our company is founded on the values of respect and reliability. Partnership and trust are the basis of our business success and allow us to build lasting sustainable business relationships. These values are reflected in this prestigious award, for which I thank P&G on behalf of the whole team.”

Dr. Manfred Bracher, RKW Executive Vice President, said: “With an expanding global footprint and significant investments over recent years to support growth of our business with P&G on behalf of the whole team.”