RMS launches a crisis communications service for UK manufacturers

RMS, a creative communications agency, has launched a crisis communications service for UK manufacturers.

For over 25 years the agency has provided conventional marketing services to companies in the sector but a steady increase in demand for help handling communications around such things as product recalls, Health & Safety issues and supply chain problems led them to launch Reputation Matters.

Agency founder Ruth Shearn said: “No matter how well a business is managed, things will go wrong. Those in the manufacturing industry are more vulnerable than most to human error and ‘acts of god’. It could be a product recall, a H&S issue, a factory fire, the loss of a major contract.

“Staff, customers, competitors, the media and general public tend to relish a crisis and will often fan the flames of misfortune. Whether by posting salacious comments on social media or writing negative reviews, it’s all too easy for a company’s hard-earned reputation to be destroyed.”

Agency founder Ruth Shearn

The highly experienced team at Reputation Matters can manage all communications across conventional and social media channels – internally and externally – during and after a crisis.

She adds:“We know how to handle such situations quickly, efficiently and sensitively. It’s a skill. The feedback we get is often incredibly moving. The service we provide is clearly appreciated. What we do could make the difference between a business surviving and thriving or floundering and failing. Seriously.”