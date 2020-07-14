Robinson Packaging champions green recovery ahead of COP26 business leaders event

Dr Helene Roberts, CEO of Robinson PLC, represented the packaging industry at a virtual meeting of over 200 business leaders, including chief executive and chairman from nearly half of the FTSE 100, to kick-start plans to make Britain a global leader of environmentally sustainable economies.

The UN climate change talks due to take place in Glasgow in November were postponed due to COVID-19.

The aim of the event was to ensure that building an environmentally sustainable economy is back at the top of the agenda as business leaders met with COP26 President and Business Secretary Alok Sharma and Environment Secretary George Eustice to plan the UK’s journey to COP26, now scheduled to take place in November 2021.

Businesses including Unilever, Standard Chartered, Direct Line and Sainsbury’s heard film director and climate change campaigner Richard Curtis lead discussions on how the UK business community is inspiring action to repair our planet. Senior representatives from more than 200 businesses, NGOs and Government took part in the meeting.

Dr Helene says: “It was a truly inspirational event and I was delighted and proud to have taken part in what we hope will be a game changing commitment globally. As a company we are continually striving to become the best we can be environmentally and it is exciting to see other industries playing their part in a series of dramatic commitments which will help drive rapid and transformational change.”

Robinson PLC believes the event represents a key moment in the business community’s commitment to working with Government to deliver a green and resilient economy, aligning government policy and industrial scale to deliver ambitious environmental solutions.

Delegates focused on the steps being taken to advance a sustainable, green future and the need to take extraordinary actions to cut carbon emissions and restore nature and wildlife over the next 10 years, driving a ‘decade of difference’ for climate change and nature.

George Eustice, Environment Secretary said:

“While the world has rightly been focused on tackling the immediate threat of coronavirus, the great global challenges of climate change, and nature and biodiversity loss have not gone away.

“That’s why, especially ahead of COP26 in Glasgow next year, the government has committed to delivering a green and resilient recovery; the show of support from business leaders prioritising reducing emissions and restoring nature will play a huge part in delivering this and ensuring that the UK continues to be a global leader in protecting our environment for future generations.”