Rockwood increases workforce by 50 per cent in just six months

Rockwood Composites has announced an increase in its workforce by 50 per cent in the past six months.

The company has also designed and is building two new 100 tonne presses, which will be on stream in October.

It has also invested in a high-specification Hurco CNC machining centre, which will be used in conjunction with CNC machining to produce complex 3D tooling and also used for detail machining of the moulded parts.

The addition of the new machinery and workforce will enable higher production levels of components and tooling, to meet growing demands from a diverse range of customers.

This will open further opportunities in the aerospace, defence, fusion energy, cryogenics, and composites sectors.

Mark Crouchen, Managing Director of Rockwood Composites, said: “By increasing our workforce and our capacity we can ensure a continuing supply of complex, bespoke components to our customers and maintain the highest possible level of customer service.”

“The composites industry, particularly the aerospace sector, is experiencing rapid growth, and we are seeing this with more enquiries and more orders.”

“We consistently reinvest in Rockwood to ensure we continue to supply our customers with dedicated engineering support so that they can fully benefit from the unique advantages of compression and bladder moulding.”