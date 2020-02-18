Roland Plastics celebrates 50-year career as employee retires

Employees at Suffolk firm Roland Plastics have gathered to celebrate the 50-year career of their colleague and friend, 78-year-old Bob Bullard.

Having started his professional life as an apprentice through Civic College for Cocksedges, Bullard went on to work for Foulger Eng, before then moving to Roan Toolmakers, which was taken over by Girdlestone Mouldings (subsequently Roland Plastics).

He has spent his career being responsible for drawing up tool drawings and producing injection mould tools.

His retirement from Roland Plastics this week comes after five decades of being admired as a valued colleague and mentor to many young employees.

At his farewell event, held on Tuesday and attended by 25 staff, Roland Plastics’ managing director, Ben Emerson, said: “Bob has been a valuable member of our team and will be much missed as a colleague by us all.”

“He has been a joy to work alongside, and has provided a great deal of knowledge and insight to his colleagues over the last five decades. We all wish him well for his retirement and hope he will enjoy marking the occasion with his planned Caribbean cruise.”