ROLAND PLASTICS gains codification for new ground product

ROLAND PLASTICS has gained codification for its unique DURAPATH product.

The Wickham Market based firm has been working alongside the United Kingdom National Codification Bureau (UKNCB) to gain four Nato Stock Numbers for the material.

Nato Stock Numbers (NSN) are issued after rigorous analysis and mean that products can be listed for purchase across any Nato country, allowing businesses to achieve trading relationships, in particular with the military, and other major infrastructure organisations.

The DURAPATH product is currently being used by the Royal School of Military Engineers for their project to deploy a rapid build road surface.

It is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, has a highly efficient drainage system, and is also in use in the likes of a Highways M6 construction site, in national parks, golf clubs, farms and heavy-use car parks and factory settings.

With its high strength material and clipping system DURAPATH can be used in heavy traffic areas with both wheeled and tracked vehicles.

Already, nearly 100,000 m2 of the product is in use at homes and businesses around the UK, including as part of domestic garden settings, highways and defence infrastructure.

Ben Emerson, Director of Roland Plastics, said: “We’re enormously proud of the Durapath product because of its capabilities and its versatility, so we were delighted when we first established a connection with the MOD. To achieve this listing is so significant for our firm and gives us a greater footing as we look ahead to increasing our global trade relationships.”

Barrie Hayter, Business Development Executive, added: “Working with the UKNCB to have this product codified was very simple, and support was offered throughout the process. This is an exceptionally durable product which creates a permanent ground solution, and replaces the need for traditional and costly hard standing products.”