Rolls-Royce opens new facility in Bristol to develop more efficient jet engines

Rolls-Royce has opened a new facility in Bristol to develop jet engine technologies that are set to set new benchmarks for efficiency.

The composite technology hub will develop fan blades and fan cases which significantly reduce engine weight, lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

The fan blades and fan cases are a feature of the Rolls-Royce UltraFan engine demonstrator, a new design that will reduce fuel burn and CO2 by at least 25 per cent compared to the Rolls-Royce Trent engine.

The new facility will use low-energy and low emissions processes, and features state-of-the-art automated manufacturing methods and materials, while also reducing waste by maximising the use of raw materials.

Alan Newby, Director for Aerospace Technology and Future Programmes and Rolls-Royce, said: “This incredible new facility exemplifies our commitment to creating cleaner, more efficient forms of power.”

“Our highly-skilled employees will use the latest technology, materials, and manufacturing techniques to develop components that will contribute to lighter, quieter, more powerful jet engines with fewer emissions.”