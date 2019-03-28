Rosehill Polymers Group secures £500k loan to help step up production of security barriers

Rosehill Polymers Group, which has developed a new range of security barriers made from recycled rubber, has secured a £500,000 loan from Mercia Fund Managers.

The funding for the West Yorkshire company comes from NPIF - Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia Fund Managers and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and Mercia's EV SME Loans Fund

Based in Sowerby Bridge, Rosehill Security, a division of Rosehill Polymers Group, has developed a range of innovative vehicle security barriers that can be rapidly deployed to protect people and buildings from hostile vehicle attacks.

The barriers have been selected by security forces, event organisers and sports clubs, in locations ranging from the London Marathon to the Ministry of Finance in Paris.

The investment will be used to scale up the manufacture of its current product portfolio and develop additional products.

× Expand Rosehill Polymers (L-R) Jonathan Craig, Dr Alexander Celik and Zoe Pinder

Dr Alexander Celik, Group Managing Director of Rosehill Polymers Group, said: "The protection against vehicles as a weapon of attack has fast become a high priority across the world. As a result we're seeing growing demand for Rosehill Security's range of hostile vehicle mitigation and perimeter security solutions products. This investment will allow us to move forward with our plans to increase production capacity, improving efficiency and continue to develop the product range."

Jonathan Craig, Investment Manager at Mercia, added: "Rosehill Polymers Group's bold approach to innovation has paid off, allowing the business to successfully diversify and develop new markets. This funding will allow it to continue its expansion and step up production of its security products to meet growing worldwide demand."

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.