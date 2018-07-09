Rosti China commissions its 100th injection moulding machine from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Demag Plastics Machinery delivered its 100th injection moulding machine to Rosti China in the second quarter of 2018.

The closing forces of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machines range from 35 to 1,600 tonnes.

Among them the El-Exis SP machines are used primarily for packaging products, SE-EV-series electric injection moulding machines for medical products, and Systec machines for automotive products.

Ceremonial presentation of the 100th machine to Rosti China

In addition to contract manufacturing of plastic high end products, Rosti China serves as a full-service provider for high-tech customers from the electronics industry, offering development and product design solutions.

Rosti says it has built strong capabilities in procurement of external parts, toolmaking, painting, component assembly and clean room production.

The company believes the availability of high-performance, variable injection moulding machines is key to Rosti China as robotics and automation is becoming a necessity in the China market to achieve high output and low workforce.

“Thirty years ago, we had Demag injection moulding machines at Rosti in Europe. We knew the technology and the product range inside out," said Pat Williams, Rosti China’s Managing Director.

"In order to make sure production in China started up smoothly, we invested in proven Demag technology and transferred Demag machines from European locations to China. This ensured that production got going quickly and reliably.”