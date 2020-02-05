Rotational Mouldings rebrands with new website and logo

Rotational Mouldings has rebranded with a new website and company logo.

The Rotational Mouldings brand will encompass both Rotational Mouldings Limited at Furness Vale, High Peak, and what was Haywood Roto Moulding in Rochdale, which will also be known under the Rotational Mouldings brand.

John Rowbotham, Group Managing Director, said: “Since joining the family firm in 1988 is has been a great honour to lead the company into new pastures, while retaining the obvious pride in Rotational Mouldings heritage and innovation.”

“The Leadership Team we have built and staff loyalty at every level gives me personal confidence in our continued year on year investment and the unabated growth of the Group.”

The new website is www.rotationalmouldings.com, and informs people and companies who are looking to use the rotational moulding process for products and services, and want to find out more about the organisation behind the name.