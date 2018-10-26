Rototek scoops inaugural BPF Health and Safety award

× Expand Award winners from Rototek (centre) receiving their trophy BPF H&S

Rotational moulding company, Rototek, has been awarded the first ever ‘Health and Safety’ award by the British Plastics Federation (BPF).

Open to BPF member companies operating in the UK, the award recognises “considerable and measurable changes” in a company’s adherence to health and safety policies, as well as programmes and initiatives designed to promote best practice.

Nottinghamshire-based Rototek was awarded first place for implementing such changes at its manufacturing facilities.

“We are very honoured to win this award, which was thanks to a great team effort across all departments,” explained Shaun Mills, Director of Rototek.

“The health and safety of all those at the factory is of paramount importance to us, and we hope this award helps highlight the importance of health and safety in our industry.”

Representing the rotational moulders within the British Plastics Federation, Group Executive, Dr Sara Cammarano, commented: “It is great to see such changes at the Rototek plant. This type of health and safety policy, along with Rototek's processing and manufacturing initiative is proving successful and needs to be rolled out across all factories.”

Lysis Technologies, a producer of specialised printing inks, paints and coatings was runner-up in the awards, commended for its effort to replace volatile solvents (used specifically to develop Protolitte and C4 Polymers).