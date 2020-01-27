Routsis Training launches new app

Routsis Training has launched a new LMSBridge app to provide users with an optimal learning experience on mobile devices.

Routsis Training’s free app optimises the presentation of their plastics training courses on handheld devices.

This new app gives Routsis’s RightStart customers convenient administrative access to their company’s LMS, allowing them to develop curricula, enrol students, and view employees’ progress.

It also aims to provide a unified experience on various devices, so that the courses function identically, whether played on Apple iPad or a Samsung smartphone.

Andy Routsis, president of Routsis Training, said: “A few years back, I started noticing that some injection moulders were using tablets out on the production floor. I really feel this app is going to be a game-changer for plants that start using our training materials in this way.”