RP Technologies celebrates a thousand tools with Deb donation

RP Technologies, a prototyping company based in the Black Country, has celebrated making its thousandth injection mould tool, with a £1000 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

RP’s regular customer, Deb Group, based in Denby, Derbyshire, ordered the part to help with its work on prototype and low volume plastic components.

Darren Withers, Director at RP Technologies said “We are honoured to donate £1,000 to Macmillan, the support they provide helps people to live their lives again. We also want to thank Deb for their repeat custom. It’s customers like Deb that allow us to sustain our growth at RP Technologies meaning we can continue to offer high quality services. Here’s to the next thousand tools.”