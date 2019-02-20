RPC bpi protect celebrates X-EnviroShrink’s shortlisting for two industry sustainability awards

RPC bpi protec’s X-EnviroShrink has been named as a finalist in two leading recycling awards, underlining its innovative and sustainable approach to providing customers with the latest flexible packaging solutions.

Shortlisted for EPRO’s Best Recycled Plastic Products award in the Innovation category, the winner will be announced at Identiplast 2019 on the 7th March in London, and highlights the role of recycled content products such as X-EnviroShrink.

Also, in the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019, X-EnviroShrink is a finalist in the Plastic Packaging Product of the Year category.

This prestigious award is designed to recognise and celebrate achievement throughout the scope of the European plastics recycling industry and the award winners will be announced at the PRSE show in Amsterdam on 11th April.

X-EnviroShrink contains a minimum of 30 per cent PCR as well as being 100 per cent recyclable, making it one of the most sustainable solutions for the multi-packing of goods.

Using the Sustane recycled polymer, its ultra-low carbon footprint enables X-EnviroShrink to set a new standard in shrink-film technology, combining recycled content with full recyclability.

David Lumley, Managing Director of RPC bpi protect, said: “We are extremely proud to have been announced as finalist within two leading industry awards. We focus on delivering innovative and sustainable products as part of our total packaging solutions to customers.”

“The shortlisting of X-EnviroShrink, which helps reuse plastic packaging within a film that itself is 100 per cent recyclable film, clearly recognises this and we greatly look forward to the award results later this year.”