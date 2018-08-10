RPC Design creates grading system for sustainability credentials

RPC Design has created a grading system that provides an easy visual guide to the sustainability credentials of each new pack it creates.

The department already uses a special sustainability checklist for all its projects to ensure it is designing for the circular economy, accounting for factors such as lightweighting, reuse, the incorporation of recycled material, and the overall recyclability of the finished pack.

To represent all these factors visually, RPC Design has adopted a similar approach to the energy and efficiency rating with a series of bars of various lengths and colours, used for products such as electrical appliances, boilers and double glazing.

Developed by the Plastics Recyclers Europe organisation, the grading scale is based on the widely-used Recyclass system, which provides definitions of how recyclable a piece of packaging is on a scale of A to F.

Additional symbols for lightweighting, reuse and recycled material have been devised and incorporated into the grading system.

“Our new grading scale enables customers to see very easily how we have considered all the options in making their product more ‘circular’, particularly in terms of its suitability for recycling,” said Brian Lodge, RPC Design Manager.

“It also helps us to identify areas during the design process where earlier decisions may have impacted on the overall sustainability of the pack and therefore make adjustments to further improve its environmental profile.”